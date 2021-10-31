PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

