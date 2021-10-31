Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $135.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.
In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
