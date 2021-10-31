Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $135.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

