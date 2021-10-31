The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

HIG opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

