JMP Securities Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $430.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $470.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

