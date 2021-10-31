Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE LIII opened at $9.98 on Friday. Leo Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leo Holdings III by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leo Holdings III by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

