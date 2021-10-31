State Street Corp Acquires 432,107 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.77% of California Water Service Group worth $219,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

