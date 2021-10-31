State Street Corp Has $215.21 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of SM Energy worth $215,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

