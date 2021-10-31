Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

