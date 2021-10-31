$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $306.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.65. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

