Northern Trust Corp Has $41.18 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $41,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

