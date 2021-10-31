CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.42% of CBIZ worth $41,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 6.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $36.71 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

