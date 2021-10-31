Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 63,272 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Codexis worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Codexis by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.35. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

