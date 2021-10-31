Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 2,940 Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BATT opened at $19.67 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.