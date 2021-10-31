Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,788 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 72,133 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.68 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

