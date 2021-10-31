Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

