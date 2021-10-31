Maria Favlana Blase Purchases 364 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Maria Favlana Blase purchased 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $24,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

