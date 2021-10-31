Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $3,418,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

