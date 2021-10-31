Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,567 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Tiptree worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiptree by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

