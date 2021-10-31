6,970 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMMO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.04 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.44 million, a P/E ratio of -302.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.