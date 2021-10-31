Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HA opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.
