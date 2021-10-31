Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HA opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

