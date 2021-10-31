Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

