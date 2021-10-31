Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

