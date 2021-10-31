Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Target Price to $164.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. DaVita has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.