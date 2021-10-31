Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Target Price to $164.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.
DaVita stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. DaVita has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.