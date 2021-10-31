Wolfe Research Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $437.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $466.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

