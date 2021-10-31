LPL Financial LLC Acquires 29,994 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Beam Global worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million and a P/E ratio of -37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

