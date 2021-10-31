LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

