LPL Financial LLC Purchases 36,914 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.79% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INKM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INKM stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $36.41.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.