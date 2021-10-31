Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,094 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.69% of Tricida worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.