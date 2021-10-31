Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in QAD by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in QAD by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QAD by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

