Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 176,702 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

