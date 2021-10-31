Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 241,516 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Alkermes worth $53,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,113 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

