$357.01 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $357.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.59 million and the lowest is $346.43 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

