FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.