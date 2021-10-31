Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,077.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.48 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

