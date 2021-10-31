G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report $4.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.94 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $37.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.87 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $613.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

