Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in October

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
HSSHF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90.
Digihost Technology Company Profile
