Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in October

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HSSHF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

