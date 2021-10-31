Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBERY opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Geberit has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBERY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.