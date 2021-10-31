M&T Bank Corp Has $251,000 Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 96.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

