PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

