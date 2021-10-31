Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.50 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,299 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Hershey worth $54,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.