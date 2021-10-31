Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $55,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

