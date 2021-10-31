Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 39,389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $53,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42,558.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 352,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,892,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 380.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,709,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $154.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

