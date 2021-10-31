Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

