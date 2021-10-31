Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's third-quarter adjusted net income of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line increased 283.3% on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

