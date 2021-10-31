Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

