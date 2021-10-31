Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Summit Insights

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by Summit Insights from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.