Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Constellium stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 639.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 62.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 383.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

