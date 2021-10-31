BTIG Research Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

