James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $105,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.