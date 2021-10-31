AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $54,516.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58.

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

